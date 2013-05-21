Recently published research from Timetric, "Trends and Opportunities in the Guatemalan Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- "Trends and Opportunities in the Guatemalan Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the insurance market, covering the non-life insurance segment in Guatemala. This report provides data on legislation, supervision and regulatory control for the insurance in Guatemala. The report also provides insights on growth prospects and forecasts for the non-life insurance segment for the following categories:
- Property insurance
- Motor insurance
- Liability insurance
- Marine, aviation and transit insurance
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Guatemala:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- It provides historical values for the Guatemalan non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Guatemalan non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Guatemalan insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Guatemalan non-life insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Guatemalan insurance market
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