Recently published research from Timetric, "Trends and Opportunities in the Icelandic Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- "Trends and Opportunities in the Icelandic Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the insurance market, covering the personal accident and health insurance segment in Iceland. It provides insights on the market size and forecast for the personal accident and health insurance segment.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Iceland:
- It provides historical values for the Icelandic personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Icelandic personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Icelandic insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Icelandic personal accident and health insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Icelandic insurance market
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