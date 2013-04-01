Recently published research from GlobalData, "Trobalt/Potiga (Epilepsy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Trobalt/Potiga (Epilepsy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Epilepsy is a brain disorder characterized by spontaneously occurring and recurrent seizures. The market is heavily driven by the sales of antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) targeted at seizure reduction. The AED market is currently dominated by UCB's Keppra and GlaxoSmithKline's Lamictal. Although both drugs have experienced significant generic erosion, they form the mainstay of epilepsy treatment in the nine markets and will continue to have significant market share during the forecast period. Other key drugs include older generation AEDs such as Pfizer's Dilantin, Abbott's Depakote, and Novartis' Tegretol and Trileptal which still have significant usage due to their longevity in the market. However, the AED dominance landscape will continue to shift towards newer generation drugs particularly following the recent market entry of GlaxoSmithKline's Trobalt/Potiga and Eisai's Fycompa which both offer first-in-class mechanisms of action.
Trobalt/Potiga (retigabine/ezogabine) is a first-in-class AED that was originally developed by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and is co-marketed globally with GSK. Although it was originaly registered under the molecular name retigabine, in 2010 it was assigned the name ezogabine in the US by the United States Adopted Name (USAN) council. Therefore, the drug has two generic names - ezogabine in the US and retigabine in the rest of the world. It was approved in 2011 in the EU, where it is marketed under the trade name Trobalt (retigabine), and also in the US, where it is marketed under the trade name Potiga (ezogabine). Although Trobalt officially launched in Europe in May 2011, the US launch has been delayed due to safety concerns regarding some adverse effects and its narcotic potential, which warranted further studies at the request of the FDA. Retigabine/ezogabine has a unique MOA compared with other AEDs on the market and works by targeting and opening a subset of potassium channels. It is believed that by facilitating the opening of specific neuronal potassium channels, retigabine increases the inhibitory effect of the potassium current and reduces the excitability of neuronal cells.
Scope
- Overview of Epilepsy, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Trobalt/Potiga including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Trobalt/Potiga for the top six countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
