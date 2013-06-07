Market Report, "Turkey Freight Transport Report Q2 2013", Published

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Turkey Freight Transport Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Following a year which BMI believes saw mixed growth dynamics for different freight modes, 2013 will signal positive growth in line with a better macroeconomic outlook, and new historic high volumes in some freight modes.
Total trade is projected to pick up, with our Country Risk desk forecasting a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 5.70% in 2013 following an estimated growth of 2.35% in 2012.
Road freight is to continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 2.8% in 2013. The mode has made a prompt recovery from the downturn and enjoys the benefits of not having to make any reductions in road haulage volumes, such those pledged by the neighbouring EU.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
A bill on the railway reform, which would allow private operators an access to railway infrastructure, may become a law by the end of 2013.
The throughput at the Port of Ambarli, one of Turkey's largest ports, is set to resume growth in terms of tonnage. Over the medium term we project further increase in freight volumes at the port.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 6.6%
- 2013 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 2.8%
- 2013 Port of Ambarli throughput is forecast to grow by 6.3%
- 2013 Road freight is forecast to grow by 2.8%
- 2013 Total real trade growth is forecast at 5.7%.
Key Industry Trends
APMT Finalises AGT Agreement: APM Terminals (APMT) and Turkey's Petkim have entered into a final agreement for the construction and operation of the Aegean Gateway Terminal (AGT), close to Izmir, Turkey. APMT will have the right to operate at the port for 28 years, with the option to extend this. Breaking into Turkey is part of the company's continuing emerging Europe expansion strategy. BMI believes this to be a wise move by the port operator as emerging markets are the area of interest to the container shipping community and Turkey, with its young population, offers medium- to long-term consumer demand growth.
Turkey To Open Railways To Private Sector: The Turkish government submitted a bill to the country's parliament on the railway reform in March. The document proposes the restructuring of the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) into the entity in control of the country's railroad network and infrastructure, retaining state financing, and continuing operating some of the train lines, while private operators will be allowed to build railway infrastructure, operate it and manage trains on the national railway network. The same bill also suggests creation of a new company to operate freight and passenger services.
Turkey-Russia Rail Ferry Line Launched: The rail ferry line linking the ports Samsun, Turkey and Kavkaz, Russia was officially launched in February. The line is planned to carry 200,000 tonnes of freight per year initially.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hong Kong Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Russia Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Romania Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Vietnam Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Belgium Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Israel Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Freight Transport Report Q2 2013