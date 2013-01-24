Market Report, "Turkey Freight Transport Report Q4 2012", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Turkey Freight Transport Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Following a year which, according to our estimates, saw increasing volumes in all freight modes except one, 2012 will signal similar growth pattern, albeit less pronounced. Total trade is projected to pick up with our country risk desk forecasting an increase of 3.75% in 2012 following a growth of 8.58% in 2011.
The sector has made a prompt recovery from the downturn and enjoys the benefits of not having to make any reductions in road haulage volumes, such those pledged by the neighbouring EU. While road freight is growing, throughput at the Port of Ambarli, one of Turkey's largest ports, is set to decrease (in terms of tonnage) in 2012 due to the macroeconomic outlook, with real GDP forecast to slow and the country's export sector heavily exposed to the eurozone. Over the medium term we project that growth will resume at the port.
Headline Industry Data
- 2012 air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 1.8%
- 2012 rail freight is forecast to grow by 1.8%
- 2012 Port of Ambarli throughput is forecast to decrease by 3.9%
- 2012 road freight is forecast to grow by 1.7%
- 2012 total real trade growth is forecast at 3.8%.
Key Industry Trends
MARS Logistics Launches Shuttle Train Service
Turkish logistics provider MARS Logistics, in cooperation with Luxembourg's CFL cargo and CFL Multimodal, launched a combined shuttle train between Bettembourg in Luxembourg and Trieste in Italy in September 2012. The service operates three times a week, transporting goods arriving from Turkey by sea. The new service allows MARS Logistics both to expand its presence in Europe and to improve distribution efficiency.
Regulations For Railway-Ferry Freight Services
Turkey and Ukraine continue to implement plans to enhance their bilateral railway-ferry freight links, with another document signed by representatives of the two countries on September 13 2012.
Improvement At Izmir
Turkish State Railways (TCDD) has put back into operation the first of five refurbished ship-to-shore (STS) quay cranes at its container terminal at the Turkish Port of Izmir in June. Authorities decided to modernise the cranes after privatisation plans fell through, with three units removed from service during 2011 and work beginning on the remaining two in 2012.
Freight Airline Receives First A330-200F
Turkey's dedicated freight operator MNG Airlines has received the first of four A330-200Fs that it has on order. The company hopes to capitalise on the new freighter's fuel efficiency, capacity and range on both scheduled and charter flights.
Risks to Outlook
The base for a slowdown in the country's freight transport stems from BMI's wary outlook for the Turkish economy. Our 2012 real GDP growth forecast for Turkey is just 3%, compared with 2011's growth of 8.5%.
