Market Report, "Turkey Shipping Report Q3 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Turkey Shipping Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Throughput at Turkey's largest container port, the port of Ambarli, is set to increase in terms of both tonnage and box volumes in 2013, in line with the macroeconomic outlook; real GDP is forecast to increase despite the country's export sector being heavily exposed to Europe.
Over the medium term we project further growth at Ambarli and a number of the country's other ports. BMI highlights that the privatisation of Turkey's port sector has been followed by a flood of investment, with a number of projects under way to boost capacity at the nation's ports, and the likes of DP World and APM Terminals entering the country's container market.
Headline Industry Data
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- 2013 port of Ambarli general and liquid bulk cargo tonnage throughput forecast to grow 4.5%; between 2012 and 2017 we project a 31% increase.
- 2013 port of Ambarli container throughput forecast to grow 6.7%; between 2012 and 2017 we project a 46.0% increase.
- 2013 total trade growth forecast at 4%.
Key Industry Trends
Dogus Holding Wins Galataport Tender: Turkey's Dogus Holding has in May 2013 won the tender for the privatisation of the Istanbul Salipazari Port Area in Turkey, commonly known as Galataport. Dogus had submitted the highest offer of US$702mn. The company has secured the right to operate the port area for a period of 30 years.
Kanal Istanbul Project Began: Planning work on a 45km (30 mile) new shipping canal linking the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara is now under way. The announcement was made on May 9 by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who also said that the construction and operating rights to the canal, to be built on the western fringes of Istanbul, will be auctioned off in a government tender.
Azeri Oil Shipments Via Ceyhan Increase: The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has released the data on Azeri oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) export pipeline. In May 2013 2.76mn tonnes of oil were shipped from the Turkish port of Ceyhan compared to 2.67mn in April, a month-onmonth increase of 3.3%. Since the start of BTC pipeline operation Azerbaijan exported 216.1mn tonnes of oil via Ceyhan.
Risks to Outlook
The base for growth at the country's ports stems from BMI's outlook for the Turkish economy. Our 2013 real GDP growth forecast for Turkey is 3.0%, compared with 2012's increase of 2.2%.
The major risk to Turkey's macroeconomic trajectory still stems from its external environment. A continued deterioration in global economic activity will weigh heavily on foreign investment and the export sector, creating downside risk to our throughput forecasts for country's ports.
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