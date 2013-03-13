Market Report, "Turkey Telecommunications Report Q2 2013", Published

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Turkey Telecommunications Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- BMI View: Turkey's telecoms market contains significant growth potential, with a low penetration rates and high growth in both the mobile and broadband segments. Although the market continues to be held back by high taxation, wireless data in particular is a regional outperformer and, with ongoing operator investment, we believe it will remain among the most dynamic in the region. However, there is still risk of a macroeconomic slowdown with Turkey exposed to external risk factors, which would have a negative impact on the sector's developmental trajectory.
Key Data
- Decline in the fixed-line sector accelerated in 2012, with total subscriptions down 9.2% y-o-y to 14.01mn at the end of Q312, according to regulatory data.
- Increasing ownership of smartphones bodes well for future wireless data and VAS revenue opportunities. Turkcell and Vodafone reported that 15.6% and 17.7% of their respective subscription bases were smartphone users in Q312, up from 9.9% and 9.8% in Q311.
- Turkey moved up into second position in the Q2 2013 Risk/Reward Ratings for Central and Eastern Europe, now only below only Czech Republic in the table.
Key Trends And Developments
With the growth potential in the Turkish market as a result of low service penetration and the strong macroeconomic outlook, operators have been willing to undertake investment in infrastructure. In October 2012 incumbent Turk Telekom began deploying Alcatel-Lucent's VDSL2 technology to build an FTTB network using fibre and its existing copper infrastructure. This enables it to better compete with Turkcell's Superonline division, which deploys fibre services, as well as increases provision of value-added services such as VOD and HD TV. Turk Telekom also appears set on further investment after signing long-term financing facilities with China Development Bank and Export Development Canada in January 2013.
