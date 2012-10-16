Market Report, "UCB S.A.: Company Analysis", Published

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "UCB S.A.: Company Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- This analysis examines the historical and forecast performance for UCB in the prescription pharmaceutical sector. The profile encompasses global company strategy, portfolio and pipeline analysis and assessment of financial performance, with 1-6 year sales forecasts for key drugs
Scope
- Gain insight into UCB's strategic outlook across the next 6 years.
- Analyze company sales forecasts by product, therapy area, lifecycle stage, geography, molecule type and source
Highlights
Although UCB's prescription sales growth through to 2016 will be impacted by generic erosion of its biggest drug, Keppra, forecast gains associated with uptake of new offerings Cimzia and epratuzumab will drive overall growth and allow an improvement on UCB's historical performance.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Benchmark UCB's performance against key rivals in the prescription pharmaceutical sector
- Assess how successful UCB will be in diversifying its business focus and reducing its reliance on the epilepsy market
- See how UCB proprietary biotechnology platform, gained through the acquisition of Celltech, will support UCB's expansion in the biologics drug market
