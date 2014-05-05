Fast Market Research recommends "Uganda: Mobile Market Consolidates as LTE Rollout Begins" from Pyramid Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- 'Uganda: Mobile Market Consolidates as LTE Rollout Begins,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Uganda's mobile and fixed telecommunications markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Uganda market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.
Key Findings
- Pyramid Research estimates the Ugandan telecommunications sector generated service revenue of US$858m in 2013. But mobile penetration remained low, even by regional standards, at 52%. Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the next five years, to about $1.2bn in 2018.
- Broadband connections are expected to more than double their share of fixed lines to 60% by 2018, but fixed-line access in Uganda continues to lag significantly behind mobile connectivity.
- Airtel's purchase of Warid's telecom operations will consolidate the market in Uganda. We estimate that through this acquisition, Airtel's share of the mobile market reached 39.4% in 2013, or 7.7m subscriptions, making it the second largest operator, behind MTN.
- Compared with the Kenyan and Tanzanian markets, ARPS in Uganda remains low. This can be attributed to the high level of competition, which we expect to continue to reduce ARPS gradually.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
"Uganda: Mobile Market Consolidates as LTE Rollout Begins" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Uganda today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Uganda's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Uganda in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with that of other countries in the region.
- Economic, demographic and political context in Uganda.
- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and data markets.
- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed and mobile sectors and by voice, data and video in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: MTN Uganda, Uganda Telecom, Airtel/Warid Uganda, Orange Uganda
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