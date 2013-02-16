Market Report, "Uganda Telecommunications Report Q1 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Uganda Telecommunications Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- BMI View: We retain our positive growth outlook for the Ugandan telecoms market in view of the relatively low penetration rates of voice and data services. However, ARPU erosion due to low income levels, especially outside the major cities, is a major disincentive for network upgrade and expansion projects needed to drive growth.
Key Data
- The mobile market grew by 3.8% in Q312, faster than average quarterly growth of 2.2% in H112.
- Mobile ARPU remained below US$4 in Q312 despite an uptick in mobile data subscriptions.
- The fixed-line market grew by 42.2% in 2011.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Uganda dropped four places to 19th position in BMI's Q113 RRR table due to a sharp downgrade of its Industry Rewards score. The country's rating in that category is held back by weak ARPUs, poor subscriber mix in the mobile sector and, consequently, weak financial performance by service providers. Uganda scores below the regional average in the industry rewards and country rewards categories but the average score in the industry risks and country risks categories.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Central America Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Bahrain Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Hong Kong Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Kenya Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Switzerland Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Iran Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Greece Telecommunications Report Q1 2013