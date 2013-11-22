Market Report, "Ukraine Shipping Report Q4 2013", Published

New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- The port of Odessa is set to continue holding the top position in Ukraine's maritime sector in terms of container throughput in 2013, after overtaking the port of Illichivsk in 2010, and will also retain one of the top positions in terms of total tonnage.
Odessa is in a strong position to build on in 2013. The operator of the container facility at the port, HPC Ukraina, the Ukrainian unit of Germany's Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (HHLA), is seeking to increase the port's role in the global container shipping sector by developing it into a direct port of call, thereby decreasing Ukraine's reliance on the Romanian port of Constantza for its box transhipment. The first phase of a new deepwater container terminal is expected to commence operations in 2014.
Over the medium term we project further growth at the port of Odessa in terms of box throughput. Illichivsk will be implementing a development programme to more than double its total throughput capacity.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In the long term, the country's ports might benefit from Ukraine's newly adopted seaports development strategy, which is aimed at the country's seaports increasing their total cargo handling to 210mn tonnes per year and their combined annual throughput capacity boosted to 250mn tonnes by 2038.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 port of Odessa tonnage throughput forecast to decrease by 12%; over the medium term we project a 1% decrease.
- 2013 port of Odessa container throughput forecast to grow 10%; over the medium term we project a 66% increase.
- 2013 total trade forecast to contract by 2.32%.
Key Industry Trends
Global Ports Might Enter Illichivsk: Global Ports might acquire a 50% stake in the Illichivsk Container Terminal. As a result of Global Ports' acquisition of Russia's second largest port operator National Container Company (NCC), the consolidated company has the option to acquire, within three years, a 50% stake in the container terminal at the port of Illichivsk. This would also mean APM Terminals' entry into Illichivsk, as the global terminal operator holds a stake in Global Ports.
Ukraine Gets New Port Strategy: Ukraine's cabinet of ministers approved a long-term development strategy for Ukrainian seaports till 2038. The strategy aims to increase annual throughput levels to 210mn tonnes and the country's seaports capacity to 250mn tonnes of cargo per year. It also aims to attract UAH26bn of private investment for the development of port infrastructure, with other goals including an 80% increase in seaports' efficiency and the creation of 15,000 jobs.
Ukraine-Turkey Railway Ferry Regulations Approved: Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved the rules creating the legal basis for international rail freight ferry services between the two countries and approved the draft law on their ratification on July 17.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vietnam Shipping Report Q4 2013
- South Korea Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Hong Kong Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Croatia Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Iran Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Philippines Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Greece Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Nigeria Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Japan Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Pakistan Shipping Report Q4 2013