Market Report, "Ultra HNWIs in Russia to 2016", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- As of 2011, there are just over 1,290 Ultra HNWIs in Russia. This report provides historical trends and projections of the volume and wealth of Russian UHNWIs. The report then reviews these findings in an analysis of the local Wealth Management and Private Banking sector.
Key Highlights
- There are 1,293 UHNWIs in Russia, with a combined wealth of US$481 billion and an average wealth of US$372 million per person.
- Of this total, there were 92 billionaires, 634 centimillionaires and 567 affluent millionaires as of year-end 2011.
- Moscow is home to the largest portion of Russia’s UHNWIs (64% or 821 UHNWIs). There are also sizable Russian UHNWI populations in St Petersburg (99 UHNWIs), Yekaterinburg (38 UHNWIs), Novosibirsk (31 UHNWIs), Kazan (29 UHNWIs) and Kemerovo (27 UHNWIs).
- The current wealth management leaders in Russia are UBS and Credit Suisse with local AuM of US$15 billion and US$10 billion respectively. Other prominent foreign players include Pictet and Goldman Sachs.
Scope
The report features:
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016
- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each city
- City wise breakdowns of UHNWI volumes and volume growth from 2007 to 2011, as well as 2016 forecasts
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Russia
- Size of local wealth management industry
- Largest private banks in Russia by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
- Detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: UBS, Credit Suisse, Pictet , Goldman, UFG Invest, Troika Dialog, Third Rome, Alfa Group Consortium , URALSIB (121), MDM Private Bank , Nationalny Kosmicheski Bank , Finansovo-Promyshlennyi Bank , MDM Private Bank , ANO Breitenarbeit , Chiron Capital, Family Finance Office, Fleming Family and Partners, Naiman Trust Solutions, Oracle Capital, LLC River Management, KS Capital Management, Inc. , Laurus Solutions , Nord Capital , Colborne Financial Advisors
