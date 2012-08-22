Market Report, "Ultra HNWIs in South Africa to 2016", Published

New Financial Services research report from WealthInsight is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- South Africa has the highest number of Ultra HNWIs in Africa. This report provides historical trends and projections of the volume and wealth of South African UHNWIs by city and sector. The report then reviews these findings in an analysis of the local Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities therein.
Key Highlights
- There are 543 UHNWIs in South Africa, with an average wealth of US$132 million per person and a total wealth of US$72 billion.
- Of this total, there are four billionaires, 153 centimillionaires and 386 affluent millionaires in South Africa as of year-end 2011.
- According to WealthInsight research there are 75 South African UHNWIs from previously disadvantaged groups, which equates to 14% of South Africa's total UHNWI population.
- Johannesburg is home to the largest portion of South Africa's UHNWIs (48% or 261 UHNWIs). There are also sizable South African UHNWI populations in Cape Town (103 UHNWIs), Durban (31 UHNWIs) and Pretoria (28 UHNWIs).
- Durban was the top performing city for UHNWIs over the review period, with UHNWI volume growth of 32%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report features:
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016
- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each city
- City wise breakdowns of UHNWI volumes and volume growth from 2007 to 2011, as well as 2016 forecasts
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in South Africa
- Size of local wealth management industry
- Largest private banks in South Africa by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
- Detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Absa Wealth (Barclays), Investec Wealth & Investment, Standard Bank, Nedbank (Old Mutual), RMB (FirstRand), UBS, Sanlam, BoE Private Clients, Belmont Asset Management, Cheryl Howard and Associates, Investment Solutions Limited, K2 Capital, NFB Private Wealth Management, VFS Wealth Managers, Credo Group, Fairbairn (owned by Old Mutual), Kleinwort Benson, Sable Wealth Management, Stenham
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa - The Future of HNWIs to 2016: The Rise of African Wealth
- HNWI Asset Allocation in South Africa to 2016
- High Net Worth Trends in South Africa to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Introduction of Compulsory Motor Third-Party Liability Insurance to Drive Market Growth
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion
- Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in South Africa
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Introduction of National Healthcare Insurance Scheme Will Drive Market Growth
- Market Opportunities and Emerging Trends in the Prepaid Card Market in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Property Insurance in South Africa to 2016: Market Databook
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the South African Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile