Market Report, "Ultra HNWIs in Switzerland to 2016", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Switzerland has the sixth highest number of UHNWIs in the world after the US, Japan, Germany, the UK and China. This report provides historical trends and projections of the volume and wealth of Swiss UHNWIs by city and sector. The report then reviews these findings in an analysis of the Swiss Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities therein.
Key Highlights
- There are over 4,000 UHNWIs in Switzerland, with an average wealth of over US$100 million per person and a combined wealth of US$429 billion.
- Zurich is home to the largest portion of Switzerland's UHNWIs. There are also sizable Swiss UHNWI populations in Geneva, Lugano, Lausanne, Basel, Zug and Bern.
- The global private banking industry is estimated to have assets under management of just over US$16.5 trillion. The Swiss wealth management sector accounts for 17%, making it the second largest country by AuM after the United States. Offshore makes up the bulk of AuM with the other funds being sourced from local HNWIs.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Swiss UHNWIs
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016
- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each city
- City and sector wise breakdowns of UHNWI volumes and volume growth from 2007 to 2011, as well as 2016 forecasts
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Switzerland
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
- Detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: UBS, Credit Suisse, Pictet & Cie., Julius Baer, Lombard Odier, Clariden Leu, EFG International, Banca Della, Union Bancaire, Sarasin, Zurcher, Vontobel, St Galler, Wegelin & Co., Dreyfus Sohne & Cie., Scobag, Mirabaud & Cie, Jacob Safra, Falcon, Syz & Co., HSBC, Credit Agricole, Coutts, BNP, Deutsche, JP Morgan, SG, LGT, Citibank, ABN Amro, Santander, Rothschild, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Wealth, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
