Market Report, "Ultra HNWIs in the United Kingdom 2013", Published

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "Ultra HNWIs in the United Kingdom 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in the United Kingdom and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.
Key Highlights
- There are 11,139 UHNWIs in the UK. Of this total, there were 95 billionaires, 2,571 centimillionaires and 8,472 affluent millionaires in 2012.
- The number of UHNWIs in the UK decreased by 3%, from 11,451 individuals in 2007 to 11,139 in 2012. This was slightly lower than the decrease of 4% recorded by core HNWIs.
- The number of billionaires decreased by 9%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires decreased by 4% and 2% respectively.
- WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 43%, to reach 15,909 individuals in 2017. This will comprise 107 billionaires, 3,681 centimillionaires and 12,121 affluent millionaires.
- With US$1187 billion in total combined wealth, UK UHNWIs hold 42% of the total wealth of the country's HNWIs, which is in line with the global average of 30%. This reflects the well developed nature of the local wealth market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2007-2012)
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in the UK
- Size of the UK wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Barclays Wealth, Coutts, St James's Place, Hargreaves Lansdown, Brewin Dolphin, Rathbones, GLG Partners, Investec, Smith & Williamson, Lloyds, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Merrill Lynch, Citi Private Bank, JPMorgan Private Bank, EFG Private Bank, Societe General PB Hambros, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
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