New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Understanding Weight Management in 2011 and Beyond"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2011 -- The obesity epidemic is placing a financial burden on governments, employers, health practitioners and individuals. As unhealthy foods and beverages increase sales, people find it harder to fight cravings and control their weight. Finding a cure to obesity is not simple. While pharmaceutical companies rush to develop new diet drugs, weight management products face increased regulation. Selling the hope of weight loss will see new sales opportunities beyond traditional drugs and supplements.
Euromonitor International's Understanding Weight Management in 2011 and Beyond global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Child-Specific Consumer Health, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why get this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Trends in Weight Management 2011
- Weight Management Trends & Behaviors: Beyond Dieting & Obesity
- Global Weight Loss and Diet Management (2009 - 2014)
- Weight Management in France
- Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) - Medical Equipment - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Weight Management in Finland
- Weight Management in Indonesia
- Weight Management in Guatemala
- Weight Management in Germany
- Weight Management in Greece