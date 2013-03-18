Market Report, "United Arab Emirates Business Forecast Report Q2 2013", Published

New Country Reports market report from Business Monitor International: "United Arab Emirates Business Forecast Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Core Views
Deleveraging will remain a prominent theme well into 2013, as corporates continue to focus on repairing their balance sheets. This will limit activity in the non-hydrocarbon economy.
The outlook for Dubai has become slightly more promising relative to that for Abu Dhabi, with the former benefitting from increased activity in the trade and tourism sectors, in addition to the beginnings of a recovery in the all-important real estate industry.
Major Forecast Changes
We have revised our core real GDP growth forecasts, and are now projecting the economy to expand 3.7% and 3.8% in 2013 and 2014 respectively.
Key Risks To Outlook
Any attack by Islamist militants would result in a fundamental reappraisal of both the UAE's and the wider region's risk profile.
A further uptick in tensions between the West and Iran could result in a deterioration in the UAE's sovereign risk profile, given the close proximity and deep trade ties between the two countries.
