Market Report, "United Arab Emirates Power Report Q1 2013", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United Arab Emirates Power Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- BMI View: Confronted by a sustained increase in demand over the next decade, the UAE authorities at both federal and emirate levels will continue to prioritise generating capacity expansion programmes. Though we question whether targets will be met with the anticipated speed, the government and its parastatal utilities are doing most things right and we expect the sector to keep pace with rising demand. Additionally, a key facet of the country's power market looking forward will be its transition to a much wider range of fuel sources, spanning to traditional steam and gas turbines to carbon-light technologies such as renewables and nuclear.
While recently released historical data have prompted some revisions in our estimates and forecasts for power generation and consumption, we maintain our view that expansion is the name of the game in the UAE's electricity market. Although a shortage of global liquidity somehow muddied the outlook for the UAE, a sanguine macroeconomic outlook on the UAE economy heading into 2013 supports plans for hikes in generating capacity. With more than US$8bn expected to be invested in the period up to 2020, we thus anticipate that the market will remain highly attractive to regional and international developers, with several major players vying for contracts in the well-established thermal segment, as well as in the emerging renewables and nuclear ones:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- BMI anticipates that natural gas-fired generation will continue to fire the lion's share of generation (86.12% in 2021), as the country perseveres with fossil-fuel-based capacity additions with a view to take advantage of its abundant and cheap domestic resources. Yet, gas generation will grow by a more modest 3.42% between 2012 and 2021, as new technologies are developed.
- In the thermal sphere, the UAE has shown interest in developing some coal-fired capacity. Most notably, plans for coal-fired power stations have been floated in Dubai; however, we are not yet factoring coal into the wider energy mix.
- Alongside thermal, the UAE has been among the most vocal and proactive supporter of nuclear in the region, with plans advancing fast and currently ahead of schedule. The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation granted the licence in mid-July 2012 and gave the green light for the building of two advanced pressurised water reactors, with each having a 1,400 megawatt (MW) capacity. In Q312, deals with six companies were signed to supply uranium over a 15-year period, and in November 2012 the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp started to raise US$2bn from bank loans to finance construction.
- Lastly, renewable and chiefly solar energy sources, are growing in importance in the emirates, with Dubai aiming to generate at least 5% of its energy from renewables by 2030, and Abu Dhabi set to see a 13MW phase of the planned 1,000MW Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum Solar Park completed in 2013.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Petrochemicals Report Q1 2013
- United Arab Emirates Oil Markets, 2011
- United Arab Emirates Oil Markets, 2012
- United Arab Emirates Oil & Gas Report Q1 2013
- United Arab Emirates Gas Markets, 2011
- Offshore Oil and Gas in United Arab Emirates - Production, Drilling, Rig Activity and Expenditure
- United Arab Emirates Defence & Security Report Q1 2013
- United Arab Emirates Tourism Report Q1 2013
- United Arab Emirates Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- United Arab Emirates Commercial Banking Report Q1 2013