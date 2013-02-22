Market Report, "United Arab Emirates Real Estate Report Q1 2013", Published

New Business market report from Business Monitor International: "United Arab Emirates Real Estate Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- The UAE Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments in the context of an increasingly positive macroeconomic climate, which may well see the tide turning on a market that has spent the last few years suffering from over-supply and the legacy of the property bubble.
With a focus on the three principal emirates of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the report covers market performance in terms of rental rates and yields over the past 18 months. It also examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the government-led growth on a market already characterised by oversupply and historically low rates. The key potential growth areas driven by increasing activity on the part of international investors and the potential of the domestic consumer market are also explored, with corporate growth strategies looking to the emirates for expansionary opportunities.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia's various real estate sectors are developing in different directions and at varying rates. The commercial market in general suffers from oversupply and is forecast to undergo limited growth in the short term; however, BMI believes the market will reach its nadir over the course of 2012 and that positive sentiment growing around the sector (as evidenced by our data covering H112) will see its first few shoots rise above the surface, providing positive economic fundamentals remain on course.
Key Points:
- The UAE's reputation as a 'safe haven' in a volatile region will continue to serve the economy well, although growth will slow in 2012 as global headwinds pick up.
- Deleveraging will remain a prominent theme well into 2013, as corporates continue to focus on repairing their balance sheets. This will limit activity in the non-hydrocarbon economy.
- Abu Dhabi will outperform Dubai over the coming years given its large-scale investment plans targeting the infrastructure sector and ongoing concerns surrounding Dubai's lingering debt repayment schedule. A further tightening in international sanctions on Iran bodes poorly for Dubai's outlook given its trade linkages with the Islamic Republic.
- In line with our expectations, 2011 real construction industry growth came in at 3.2% (we had estimated 3.1%). Thus, we maintain our estimate of an unspectacular, yet healthy, 4.2% growth in 2012. We believe this outlook will be underpinned by ongoing, or re-started, projects rather than a stream of new construction contracts. Furthermore, we continue seeing investors increasingly seeking to capitalise on opportunities within the emirates' burgeoning tourism industry.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Kuwait Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- India Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Taiwan Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- United Arab Emirates Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- United Arab Emirates Shipping Report Q1 2013
- United Arab Emirates Food & Drink Report Q1 2013
- United Arab Emirates Commercial Banking Report Q1 2013
- United Arab Emirates Defence & Security Report Q1 2013