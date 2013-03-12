Market Report, "United Arab Emirates Retail Report Q1 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "United Arab Emirates Retail Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- The UAE Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags short-term concerns about the impact on the UAE's economic outlook of anaemic credit growth.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the UAE retail market while minimising investment risk, and also explores the impact of a slowing export sector amid the broader global downturn on the Dubai consumer in particular and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the UAE retail sector, as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.
The UAE comes third (out of seven) in BMI's MEA Retail risk/reward ratings.
Among all retail categories, over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals will be the outperformer between 2013 and 2016 in growth terms, with sales forecast to increase by nearly 33%, from US$0.30bn to US $0.40bn as new population and healthcare spending data provide more commercial opportunities for companies in the industry.
In the competitive arena, BMI sees upside potential in the government's substantial investment in the healthcare sector, with large projects such as the Dubai Healthcare City and DuBiotech encouraging foreign direct investment.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- BMI expects real GDP growth in the UAE to come in at 3.6% in 2013, before accelerating to 4.4% in 2014. Recently released data would seem to suggest that household consumption and fixed investment are set to outperform over the coming quarters, while the export sector could be set to slow amid the broader global downturn.
- BMI believes that the outlook for household spending over the coming quarters is encouraging, despite credit growth remaining anaemic. We are forecasting household spending expanding 7.0% in real terms in 2013, following estimated growth of 6.0% in 2012.
- According to the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD), per capita income reached US$85,850 in 2010. As such, locals have significant spending power, and the emirate's relatively young population are poised to ensure long-term growth for retail operators.
