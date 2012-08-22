Market Report, "United Therapeutics Corporation: PharmaVitae Report", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "United Therapeutics Corporation: PharmaVitae Report" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's historical and forecast financial performance. The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the company's key prescription pharmaceutical product, and provides a forecast sales performance for this drug.
Scope
- Analysis of United Therapeutics full PAH franchise and how it will compete with other PAH agents from Actelion, GSK, Gilead, Novartis, and Pfizer
- Discussion of the company's strategy, commercial relationships, and forthcoming catalysts
Highlights
United Therapeutics is developing an oral version of treprostinil which is currently before the FDA with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of October 27, 2012.
Oral treprostinil met its primary endpoint in a Phase III monotherapy trial, but failed two Phase III combination therapy studies. With disappointing efficacy data and gastrointestinal tolerability issues, Datamonitor believes that approval by the PDUFA is far from certain.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Assess the overall pulmonary arterial hypertension market and how United Therapeutics' drugs fit into the treatment paradigm
- Analyze how the performance of Remodulin, Tyvaso, and Adcirca will shape United Therapeutics' growth prospects
- Understand the risks to approval facing oral treprostinil
