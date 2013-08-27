Fast Market Research recommends "Vaccine Market - By Technology & Types, Trend Analysis By Various Classes With Market Landscape Analysis - Global Forecasts To 2022" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Vaccine Market - By Technology & Types, Trend Analysis By Various Classes - Live / Attenuated, Subunit, Toxoid, Conjugate, DNA, Recombinant Vector, Synthetic, Dentritic Vaccines And By Indications - Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Allergy, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease With Market Landscape Analysis - Global Forecasts To 2022
The vaccine market is an established segment and is widely accepted as an indispensable division of the healthcare industry. It is poised to grow rapidly by addressing the following: emerging infectious agents, various types of cancer, allergies, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, smoke cessation, and neurodegenerative disorders. The global vaccine market is estimated at $32.05 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach $84.44 billion by 2022.
In general, the vaccine market is largely perceived negatively as a low-profit venture owing to the domination of top five companies, namely, Sanofi (France), Glaxo Smithkline (U.K.), Merck (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), and Novartis (Switzerland). Furthermore, a strong patent portfolio and the need for large investments towards vaccine development have limited the scope of entry for new companies.
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The vaccine market is analyzed both in terms of qualitative (technological) and quantitative (revenue) perspectives. The technological analysis includes a discussion on different classes of vaccines, vaccine adjuvants, and commercially available products. The market revenue analysis includes market segmentation and the expected market position by 2022, with the projected growth rate.
The vaccine market is classified by technology class, types, end users, disease indication, and geography. The details on the emerging approaches to vaccine development such as reverse vaccinology, personalized vaccinomics, and systems vaccinomics are discussed. Furthermore, key research centers, with their critical areas of research in the vaccine space, have been provided.
An overview of regulations across various geographical regions has been covered. The complete value chain of the vaccine market is schematically represented and the significance of each stakeholder has been briefed.
Apart from the technological and market analysis, the investor climate has been assessed by tracking the complete investor network and collecting data on funds/grants and investments made towards vaccine development. Insights on current and future technological investment trends have also been discussed.
A large number of potential therapeutic and preventive vaccine candidates addressing various diseases which are in the pipeline are listed with their current status in clinical trials.
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