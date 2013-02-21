Market Report, "Vancive Medical Technologies - Product Pipeline Analysis.", Published

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Vancive Medical Technologies - Product Pipeline Analysis."
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Vancive Medical Technologies (Vancive), formerly, Avery Dennison Medical Solutions (ADMS) is a medical device company. It provides pressure-sensitive adhesive technologies for medical applications. The company utilizes adhesive and material technologies to create products. It offers personalized monitoring system, Metria which helps patients and physicians to monitor physical fitness or chronic health conditions; Intelishield is a barrier film solution which enables ostomy patients to maintain their quality of life, providing enhanced odor barrier function while addressing environmental and health concerns through the elimination of DEHP and PVC in the film and BeneHold is used in securement and wound dressing. Vancive is headquartered in illinois, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Vancive Medical Technologies portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
