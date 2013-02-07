Market Report, "Vascular Concepts Limited Market Share Analysis", Published

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Vascular Concepts Limited Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Vascular Concepts Limited Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Vascular Concepts Limited's market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Vascular Concepts Limited market share information in one key market category - Interventional cardiology. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Vascular Concepts Limited operates in - Cardiovascular Devices.
- Vascular Concepts Limited's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - India, Japan, China, United Kingdom, Spain and Brazil.
- Vascular Concepts Limited's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Interventional cardiology
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - Asia-Pacific, Europe, South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Vascular Concepts Limited operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Vascular Concepts Limited's market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Vascutek Ltd, Thermocore Medical Ltd., Baylis Medical Company Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Volcano Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Goodman Co., Ltd., Eurocor GmbH, Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., AlviMedica Medical Technologies Inc., HEXACATH, MicroPort Medical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., amg International GmbH, OptiMed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG
