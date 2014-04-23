New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Vending in Sweden"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- With Sweden evolving into a cashless society, the payment methods available and the smoothness and quickness of the transaction for vending machines is paramount among consumers. The option of paying via text messages has been around for a while and often appreciated among consumers who do not have enough cash with them, a cash card, or a phone subscription. One payment method that fits well with vending machines and solves problems with text messages is Swish, which was launched during 2013.
Euromonitor International's Vending in Sweden report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Hot Drinks Vending, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Products Vending, Tobacco Products Vending, Traditional Toys and Games Vending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Vending Machines Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Vending in Japan
- Vending in Germany
- Vending in South Korea
- Vending in Australia
- Vending in China
- Vending in Slovakia
- Vending in the United Kingdom
- Vending in Turkey
- Vending in Austria