Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Vending in Venezuela", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Vending remained a small channel with only 1% of non-store retailing sales in 2013. Value growth came mostly from increased prices instead of expansion of vending networks. The variety and penetration of vending products are still in the early stages of development. The growth rate in 2013 was similar to previous years of the review period. Price increases were the main driver of growth.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Vending industry in Venezuela with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
If you're in the Vending industry in Venezuela, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Vending in Venezuela market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- Who are the leading retailers in Venezuela?
- Is vending being aided by consumers' desire to eat on the go?
- Are vending operators broadening their product range to drive sales?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Hot Drinks Vending, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Products Vending, Tobacco Products Vending, Traditional Toys and Games Vending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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