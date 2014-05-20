New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Mexican Government ran strong media advertising campaigns to prevent the main diseases in Mexico such as diabetes, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, heart and cardiovascular disease. Public and private clinics and hospitals also support these campaigns and this communication influenced people from every socioeconomic level to buy these products. These campaigns for prevention heavily influenced growth rates of many vitamins and dietary supplements, particularly calcium supplements. These public...
Euromonitor International's Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks, Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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