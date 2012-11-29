Market Report, "Water Utilities: Global Industry Guide", Published

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Water Utilities: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Water Utilities: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Water Utilities industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global water utilities industry grew by 4.1% in 2011 to reach a value of $725.2 billion.
In 2016, the global water utilities industry is forecast to have a value of $874.2 billion, an increase of 20.5% since 2011.
The global water utilities industry grew by 0.8% in 2011 to reach a volume of 2,878.6 billion cubic meter.
In 2016, the global water utilities industry is forecast to have a volume of 3,007.4 billion cubic meter, an increase of 4.5% since 2011.
Agriculture is the largest segment of the global water utilities industry, accounting for 63.6% of the industry's total volume.
Americas accounts for 39.8% of the global water utilities industry value.
