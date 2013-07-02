Market Report, "Wealth in Singapore: HNW Customers", Published

New Financial Services research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Part of a three-part series, Wealth in Singapore: HNW Customers analyses the profile of Singaporean HNWs from their investments to product demand to source of wealth. This report is based on Datamonitor's Global Wealth Managers Survey 2012. The results of the survey are accompanied by best-practice case studies on how to target Singapore HNWs where applicable.
Scope of this Report
- Evaluate product and service demand amongst Singaporean HNWs from discretionary asset management to art advisory and credit.
- Analyse the best method to capture new Singaporean HNW clients and how best to maintain communication during the client relationship.
- Interpret the investment portfolios of Singaporean HNW individuals through detailed asset allocation analysis.
- Understand the major sources of HNW wealth in Singapore.
Report Highlights
Singaporean high net worth (HNW) individuals have amassed wealth mainly through earned income and business ownership. The most prominent industries from which HNW individuals have amassed wealth are financial services and manufacturing.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Singaporean HNW individuals have an elevated and growing demand for advisory asset management services, although discretionary will grow. Demand for all planning services but inheritance planning is lower in Singapore than the regional average, but this should reverse itself in the coming years as tax and financial planning rise in importance.
Internal and external referrals are the most common methods for attracting new clients. Relationships managers talk to their clients face-to-face on average once a quarter. Client communication is most frequent using email, and social media is still an underutilized channel in Brazil, despite greater uptake than the global average.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Singapore HNW individuals amass their wealth?
- What investments make up a typical Singapore HNW investment portfolio?
- What wealth management products and services are in demand in Singapore?
- How often to Singaporean wealth managers contact their clients through email, social media, and through face-to-face meetings?
- How do Singaporean HNW individuals compare to their peers in Asia?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wealth in Hong Kong: HNW Customers
- Wealth in the UK: HNW Customers
- Wealth in Indonesia: HNW Customers
- Wealth in Chile: HNW Customers
- Wealth in Australia: HNW Customers
- Wealth in Germany: HNW Customers
- Wealth in Brazil: HNW Customers
- Americas Wealth Markets Database
- Wealth Management in Taiwan
- Middle East and Africa Wealth Markets Database