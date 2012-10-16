Market Report, "Wearable Augmented Reality: Google Glasses and Beyond", Published

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Wearable Augmented Reality: Google Glasses and Beyond", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Is the future of Augmented Reality "wearable" or "hand-held"?
This research examines the prospects of wearable devices and solutions versus Augmented Reality held in the hand via a smartphone, tablet computing device (such as iPad), or other wireless devices. While the report places a lot of attention upon Google's latest wearable Augmented Reality, it is important to note that AR solutions encompasses much more than just the device and/or interface. This research includes analysis of other technologies, such as location determination, and other aspects of the value chain, such as applications in the Cloud.
Target Audience:
- Google and their Competitors
- Wireless Device Manufacturers
- Augmented Reality Technology Vendors
- Mobile Commerce and Advertising Vendors
