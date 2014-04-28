Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Weight Management in Costa Rica", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Weight management witnessed further levels of segmentation in 2013, with a broad variety of new brands and line extension targeted to suit different needs according to medical conditions and lifestyle (activity levels and other factors), while gender-specific products continued to be increasingly demanded by local consumers. Termogenics (fat burners) was the most popular weight management product (after meal replacement) with abdominal cuts and similar alternatives recording the highest sales...
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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