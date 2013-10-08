Market Report, "Weight Management in Dominican Republic", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Concerns about the effects of the nascent obesity epidemic in the Dominican Republic have been growing in recent years as media campaigns sponsored by the government and various social agencies have increasingly highlighted the dangers associated with obesity, including the elevated risk of diabetes, heart disease and stroke, among others. Moreover, childhood obesity has recently become a very important topic in the national discourse. Unlike other diet-related conditions in the Dominican...
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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