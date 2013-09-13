Market Report, "Weight Management in New Zealand", Published

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- According to Euromonitor International, 33% of the New Zealand population (those adults aged 15 years and older) were obese (body mass index of 30 and over) during 2012. The obesity rate among men was 30% compared with 35% for women in 2012. According to the 2011/2012 New Zealand Health Survey, the obesity rate in those aged 15-24 years increased from 14% in 2006/07 to 20% in 2011/12. Lastly, obesity also tends to be more prevalent among Maori, Pacific Island and South Asian communities in New...
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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