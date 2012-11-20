Market Report, "Weight Management in Slovenia", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Weight Management in Slovenia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- In the last few years, the Slovenian government put a great deal of effort into preventing the expansion of obesity, which is at the same level as in other EU countries. Special concern is now focused on child obesity. In 1987, Slovenia had 16% of boys and girls aged six to 19 years who were overweight and obese. In 2007, it was 29% for boys and 24% for girls. This, along with the rising trend of active lifestyles, ensured current value growth of 9% in weight management, to reach EUR6 million in...
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Trends in Weight Management 2011
- Weight Management in Belarus
- Weight Management in Greece
- Weight Management in the Czech Republic
- Weight Management in Slovakia
- Weight Management in South Korea
- Weight Management in Australia
- Weight Management in Germany
- Weight Management in Finland
- Weight Management in Poland