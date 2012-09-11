Market Report, "Weight Management in South Korea", published

Fast Market Research recommends "Weight Management in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Weight management in South Korea continued to record healthy growth in 2011, increasing in value by 28%. As interest in losing weight among South Korean women and increasing lean muscle mass among South Korean men continues to increase, the range of products which facilitate these processes is becoming more diverse in South Korea, while value sales continue to increase. Meal replacement slimming recorded particularly high growth in 2011, rising in value by 41% as consumers continue to recognise...
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
