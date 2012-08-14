Market Report, "Weight Management in Switzerland", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Weight Management in Switzerland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- The rapid proliferation of low-priced low fat and low calorie packaged food in Swiss grocery outlets eroded consumer demand for weight management in Switzerland in 2011. By contrast with very affordable low fat and low calorie packaged food, weight management products are often too expensive for the average Swiss consumer to be able to afford on a regular basis. In addition, meal replacement products in general are perceived as being unhealthy by Swiss consumers. Thus, negative publicity, high...
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
