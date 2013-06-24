Market Report, "Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Company Intelligence Report", Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Company Intelligence Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (Whiting) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in exploration, development and production activities in the US. The company's Exploration and Production (E&P) activities are located primarily in the Permian Basin, the Rocky Mountains, the Mid-Continent, the Gulf Coast and the Michigan regions. The company's largest projects are located in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Whiting has Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) fields located in Oklahoma and Texas.
Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Valuation method.
- Financial and Operational Metrics: This section covers the company's historical performance on several financial and operational parameters such as Production and Reserves, Reserves Replacement, Costs Incurred, Acreage, Wells, F&D Costs, Oil and Gas Revenue and Expenses etc.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will enhance the decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Provide detailed analysis to those who are interested in knowing the companies' existing and future business strategies.
- Provide in-depth analysis on the companies E&P profiles along with the exploration and M&A updates.
