New Food market report from MarketLine: "Whole Foods Market: The biggest retailer of organic and natural foods in the world"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Introduction
Whole Foods Market has a strong emphasis on perishable foods, designed to appeal to natural and organic food shoppers. It aspires to become an international brand synonymous with natural and organic foods, and the highest quality food retailer in every community in which it is located. While other large grocers struggle and face uncertain futures, Whole Foods Market has been seeing revenue growth.
Features and benefits
- MarketLine Case Studies describe topics such as innovative products, business models, and significant company acquisitions.
- Fact-based and presented in an accessible style, they explain the rationale of commercial decisions and illustrate wider market and economic trends.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Whole Foods Market's growth strategy resulted in a sales compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% during 1991-2011. The company faces intense competition from other organic grocers and traditional retailers, which could cause loss of sales, reduction in margin, or greater operating costs.
While the overall US food industry contracted in 2011, the organic foods market increased by 9.5%, reaching $29.2bn. Private label brands accounted for around 17.4% of US food product sales in 2010. Whole Foods Market's total private label sales accounted for approximately 11% of its retail sales in FY2011 and FY2010.
Your key questions answered
- Which is the largest organic food retailer in the world?
- What are the opportunities and threats in food retailing? What is the size of the US food market?
- What is the market share of private label products? Is Whole Foods Market positioned to continue to thrive?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Foods Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Foods Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Foods Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Foods Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Food Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Food Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Food Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Foods Market in Spain
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Food Market in The US
- Organic Food in the United States