Market Report, "Why BYOT Is More Important Than BYOD", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Bring your own device (BYOD) has become one of the most popular topics in information technology resulting from employees bringing their personal devices into the enterprise and then wanting to use them to access company information such as email and various enterprise files.



As the trend continues, bring your own technology (BYOT) will eventually encompass BYOD for devices but also facilitate user's integrating their own devices, software and services with those from the enterprise. A good example is the use of calendars where the employee desires to view his personal calendar and work calendar in his or her desktop or mobile device.



View Full Report Details and Table of Contents



This report outlines the transition from BYOD to BYOT and provides recommendations for enterprise IT executives on how to best deal with the transition.



Target Audience:



- Application stores

- Application developers

- Mobile network operators

- Wireless device manufacturers

- Over the Top (OTT) companies

- Mobile network infrastructure providers



