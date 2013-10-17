Market Report, "Wine in South Africa", Published

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Wine in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- There is a growing trend towards low-alcohol and low-calorie beverages, particularly wine and spirits, globally, and South Africa is no exception. It is thought that women are driving the trend. In South Africa the fear of being arrested for drunk driving also increases this trend. Lower alcohol levels will also impact excise duty which is worked out as a percentage of pure alcohol per litre.
Euromonitor International's Wine in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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