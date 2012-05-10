Market Report, "Winning Product Launch Strategies", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Winning Product Launch Strategies" from Business Insights, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- This report builds on interviews and surveys with industry executives to examine how product launch strategies are evolving and the measures companies are putting in place to ensure product launch success. Case studies are included along with recommendations for implementing a comprehensive launch planning process.
Report Scope:
- Understand why ensuring success at launch is key to ensuring ongoing growth and the future commercial performance of the product.
- Analyze key features of successful past launches and how these can be applied in today's evolving pharmaceutical environment.
- Identify the roles and responsibilities of personnel involved in product launch team and when to activate launch planning within a company.
- Understand the changing stakeholders and their influence on the uptake of a newly launched product.
- Gain insight into the crucial activities to ensure the development of a robust launch plan and identify when these need to be initiated.
Report Highlights
The significant number of drugs that fail during development mean there is additional pressure on each new product to achieve a successful launch to recoup the pharmaceutical company's RandD investment. The future performance of a drug is generally set by its launch performance; it is often hard to boost sales after an unsuccessful launch.
New products must demonstrate a clinical advantage in order to obtain prescriptions and drive uptake. If improved efficacy cannot be demonstrated, other factors can be harnessed Where secondary advantages such as side effects are used as the key differentiator, promotional efforts must be fully optimized in order for product launch success.
Niche indications are increasingly more attractive as the traditional large markets have become saturated and prospects for new drugs have stalled. Companies are now redirecting their RandD efforts towards smaller niche indications where the unmet needs are greater and the barriers to new drug launch are lower
Reasons to Get this Report:
- What are the main activities that must be conducted in order to ensure launch readiness?
- What are the strategies that have been employed during successful product launches in the past?
- Which products have obtained significant launch success and what led to this?
- When should companies initiate product launch planning and who should be involved?
- Why do some products achieve launch success when others in the same class fail?
