New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Wipes in Azerbaijan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- In 2013, wipes were successfully penetrating into the Azerbaijani market. In 2013 an increasing number of consumers were switching towards special-purpose wipes. Personal wipes are much more developed in Azerbaijan than home care wipes, as consumers first want to try out products for personal usage. Home care wipes are still not considered necessity products, because they can be replaced by many other alternatives, such as old cloths and sponges.
Euromonitor International's Wipes in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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