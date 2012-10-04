Market Report, "Wipes in Ireland", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Wipes in Ireland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Often seen as a superfluous luxury, wipes took a hit in 2011, as recession-hit Ireland returned to basics with household cleaning products and paper products. Value sales plummeted, as often expensive and highly innovative wipes were cast out in favour of more orthodox cleaning products. Prices also fell as grocery retailers stepped up their price war, and discounted leading brands of wipes such as Wet Ones, Pampers and Cif. A further drain on value growth came from private label, which...
Euromonitor International's Wipes in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
