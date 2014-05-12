New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Wipes in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Due to the growing trend for multipurpose detergents, consumers are demanding multifunctional wipes with the increasingly busier lifestyles growing demand for easy forms of home cleaning. Busier lifestyles have also led to consumers demanding convenient formats for on-the-go cleansing. Consumer education on hygiene has grown in the United Arab Emirates over the review period and this has reflected positively on this category, where consumers seek easier formats of antibacterial cleansing.
Euromonitor International's Wipes in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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