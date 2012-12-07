Market Report, "Wireless Telecommunication Services: Global Industry Guide", Published

New Wireless market report from MarketLine: "Wireless Telecommunication Services: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Wireless Telecommunication Services: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global wireless telecommunication services market grew by 9.7% in 2011 to reach a value of $1,106.3 billion.
In 2016, the global wireless telecommunication services market is forecast to have a value of $1,322.6 billion, an increase of 19.6% since 2011.
The global wireless telecommunication services market grew by 12.5% in 2011 to reach a volume of 4,607.8 million subscribers.
In 2016, the global wireless telecommunication services market is forecast to have a volume of 5,606.4 million subscribers, an increase of 21.7% since 2011.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 37.9% of the global wireless telecommunication services market value.
China Mobile Limited is the leading player in the global wireless telecommunication services market, generating a 14.1% share of the market's value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
Market Definition
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- Telecommunication Services: Global Industry Guide
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- Wireless Telecommunication Services in the Netherlands
- Wireless Telecommunication Services in Italy
- Wireless Telecommunication Services in Belgium
- Wireless Telecommunication Services in Asia-Pacific
- Wireless Telecommunication Services in China
- Wireless Telecommunication Services in Europe