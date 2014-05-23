New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Writing instruments in France remained a static category. Its permanent consumption made writing instruments resistant to the uncertain economic climate in France. Its annual performance is disparate due to seasonal peaks of purchasing. Its highest performance is usually from June to September. Such a peak time is chiefly driven by the start of the school year, giving opportunity to writing instruments to maintain its performance.
Euromonitor International's Writing Instrumentsin France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Colouring, Markers and Highlighters, Pencils, Pens, Writing Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Writing Instruments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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