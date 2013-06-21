Fast Market Research recommends "X-ray Systems Market to 2019 - Enhanced Imaging Capability, Better Procedural Efficiency and Portability to Drive Future Growth of Digital X-ray Systems" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- GBI Research's report: "X-ray Systems Market to 2019 - Enhanced Imaging Capability, Better Procedural Efficiency and Portability to Drive Future Growth of Digital X-ray Systems" looks at the market, competitive landscape, and trends for the three X-ray systems market segments: digital X-ray systems, analog X-ray systems and retrofit X-ray systems. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and gives a detailed analysis of each segment's pipeline products, as well as details of important M&A deals.
It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses the X-ray systems market, along with the major forces driving the current market and the potential challenges that could restrain growth. Its scope includes -
- Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil
- Information on market size for the three X-ray systems market segments: digital X-ray systems, analog X-ray systems and retrofit X-ray systems.
- Annualized market revenue data, forecast to 2019, and company share data for 2011
- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the X-ray systems market
- Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies in the market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc. (Subsidiary of Onex Corporation), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
