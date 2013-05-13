Market Report, "Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Market Share Analysis", Published

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG's market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG market share information in two key market categories - Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment and Refractive Surgery Devices. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG operates in - Ophthalmic Devices.
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Australia, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, India, United States, Japan, Canada, China and Brazil.
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment and Refractive Surgery Devices.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG's market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Haag-Streit AG, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG, Nidek Co., Ltd., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Tomey Corporation, Quantel Medical SA, Ajinomoto Trading, Inc., Welch Allyn Inc., Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Neitz Instruments Co., Ltd., ZUMAX Medical Co., Ltd., Iridex Corporation, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Lumenis Ltd., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Carl Zeiss AG Market Share Analysis
- South Africa Ophthalmic devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Sweden Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Vision Care, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Cataract Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices and Others
- Netherlands Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Vision Care, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Cataract Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices and Others
- Hungary Ophthalmic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Ophthalmic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Egypt Ophthalmic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Greece Ophthalmic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Chile Ophthalmic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018