Market Research on Central and Eastern Europe Smartphone Market to 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Central and Eastern Europe Smartphone Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Smartphone Sales by Vendor and by Operating System".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



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Central and Eastern Europe Smartphone Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Smartphone Sales by Vendor and by Operating System" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in Central and Eastern Europe and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.



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Key Findings

Demographics - Statistical data on Central and Eastern Europe population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)



Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population



Mobile handset sales by quarter



Mobile handset revenue and average selling price



Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, air interface, vendor, operating system and feature



Mobile smartphone handset sales by: venfor, operating system and by feature



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This report offers a concise breakdown of Central and Eastern Europe operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:



Demographics - data on Central and Eastern Europe population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)



Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population



Mobile handset sales by quarter



Mobile handset revenue and average selling price



Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, air interface, vendor, operating system and feature



Mobile smartphone handset sales by: venfor, operating system and by feature



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