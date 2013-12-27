Market Research On: Digital Camera Market, Trends and Forecast in US 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Market analysts forecast the Digital Camera market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 8.3 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for MILC. The Digital Camera market in the US has also been witnessing the increase in demand for personalized digital cameras. However, the increasing threat from smartphones could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Research report on, the Digital Camera Market in the US 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US; it also covers the Digital Camera market in the US market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Canon Inc., Nikon Corp., Sony Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Casio Computer Co., Fujifilm Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., Leica Camera AG, Olympus Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sakar International Inc., Sigma Corp., and Toshiba Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings



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4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Digital Camera Market in the US by Product

7.2 Built-in Lens Camera Market in the US

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Interchangeable Lens Camera Market in the US

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast



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